Keeping away the youth from anti-social behaviour: Israel

Published 7 September 2016 at 3:06pm, updated 8 September 2016 at 11:55am
By Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
NSW Council Elections: Carol Israel of Labor Party has many plans for Blacktown City Council, including keeping the youth more active to rid of wayward behaviours and lowering the council rate. She stands as the second preference to current Mayor Stephen Bali in ward 4 Image: Carol Israel, right, with her family (facebook)
