Keeping fit this holiday season

Ericka Lorenzo

Ericka Lorenzo doing weightlifting and Bounce Dance fit Source: Supplied

Published 22 December 2018 at 2:27pm, updated 22 December 2018 at 2:59pm
By Annalyn Violata
Available in other languages

How do we stay fit with all the sumptuous festivities and gatherings these holidays?

With the abundance of food this festive season, it seems impossible to keep track of our fitness regime. How do we decide on what form of fitness or class should we take?

Bounce Dance Fit instructor Ericka Lorenzo together with Krav Maga instructor Roen Pobjie and Wing Chun instructor Ka Ming Yuen share some tips to consider - be it enrolling in a fitness gym, martial arts and the like.

Krav Maga instructor Roen Pobjie, Bounce Dance Fit instructor Ericka Lorenzo and Wing Chun instructor Ka Ming Yuen (L-R) (SBS Filipino) Source: SBS Filipino


