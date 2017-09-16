SBS Filipino

Keeping marriage and family intact

SBS Filipino

Bride and groom figurines standing on two separated slices of wedding cake

Source: Digital Vision

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 September 2017 at 9:26am, updated 17 September 2017 at 11:17am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, there are 113,595 marriages that are registered in Australia while 48,517 are the number of divorce granted since 2015. .

Published 17 September 2017 at 9:26am, updated 17 September 2017 at 11:17am
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
With the rate of divorce gradually increasing over the past years, how do we keep the marriage intact and strong and what are the common reasons of divorce. Let's listen to this practical talk given by a marriage counselor.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul