Keeping our children safe

2-8 September is Child Protection Week Source: napcan.org.au
Published 5 September 2018 at 4:54pm, updated 5 September 2018 at 4:59pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Recent study has found that two thirds of children are unequipped to react to unsafe situations. Act for Kids' Thomas McIntyre tells us the best way to equip our children is by teaching them strategies and protective behaviors. September 2-8 is Child Protection Week
