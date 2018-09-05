SBS Filipino

Keeping our children safe

teaching our children identify unsafe situations

2-8 September is Child Protection Week Source: napcan.org.au

Published 5 September 2018 at 4:54pm, updated 5 September 2018 at 4:59pm
By Maridel Martinez
Available in other languages

Recent study has found that two thirds of children are unequipped to react to unsafe situations. Act for Kids' Thomas McIntyre tells us the best way to equip our children is by teaching them strategies and protective behaviors. September 2-8 is Child Protection Week

