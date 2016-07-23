Kesehoda! the movie

SBS Filipino

Manny Asuncion with the cast and crew of Kesehoda

Manny Asuncion with the cast and crew of Kesehoda Source: M. Asuncion

Published 23 July 2016 at 10:46am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Love story created by Manny Asuncion and Mark Villaracho and translated to Filipino for theatre and radio play by Manny Asuncion. After many years, the love story continues and can now be viewed on film, Kesehoda will be shown in Melbourne this coming Saturday, 30 July featuring Pia Moran in her comeback role. Image: Manny Asuncion with the cast and crew of Kesehoda (M. Asuncion)

