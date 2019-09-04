Key health information not understood by 75% of new migrants

Moving to a new country and learning a new language is difficult enough, and learning about a new health system can add more confusion. Source: Getty Images
Published 4 September 2019 at 4:49pm, updated 5 September 2019 at 9:41am
By Keira Jenkins
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It's hoped new educational resources can help address very low rates of health literacy among those newest to the country. A new video and health fact sheet have been launched, aiming to address the issue.
Published 4 September 2019 at 4:49pm, updated 5 September 2019 at 9:41am
By Keira Jenkins
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share