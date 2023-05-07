King Charles is crowned in ancient ceremony

King Charles III coronation

King Charles III holds the Sword of State during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey. Credit: Jonathan Brady/PA/Alamy/AAP

In a ceremony harking back a thousand years, King Charles III has been crowned king. The man who waited almost 74 years to become king, has gone through a ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London with all the pomp and pageantry Britain can muster.

Key Points
  • The service was led by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and ceremonial head of the worldwide Anglican church.
  • The King promised to foster an environment in which people of all faiths and beliefs may live freely, and to govern his people with justice.
  • Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley were representing Australia. Other Australians invited included comedian Adam Hills, musician Nick Cave, and soccer star Sam Kerr.
