King Charles is crowned in ancient ceremony

Key Points
- The service was led by Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and ceremonial head of the worldwide Anglican church.
- The King promised to foster an environment in which people of all faiths and beliefs may live freely, and to govern his people with justice.
- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Governor-General David Hurley were representing Australia. Other Australians invited included comedian Adam Hills, musician Nick Cave, and soccer star Sam Kerr.
