Koreas to march under a single flag at Winter Olympics

South Korean Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, center left, and the head of North Korean delegation Jon Jong Su

Published 22 January 2018 at 2:05pm, updated 22 January 2018 at 2:23pm
By Andrea Nierhoff
Presented by Ronald Manila
Athletes from North and South Korea are to march under one flag at the upcoming Winter Olympics, in another sign of improving relations between the nations. Image: South Korean Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung, left, with the head of North Korean delegation Jon Jong Su after a meeting at Panmunjom (AAP)

It's the first time in more than a decade that the North and South will compete as one.

In this  report shows , the breakthrough comes as officials from 20 nations meet in Canada to discuss the ongoing situation on the Korean Peninsula.

