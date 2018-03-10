Kyle Echarri, AC Bonifacio and Jasmine Henry in their unstoppable journeys

SBS Filipino

Jasmine Henry, Kyle Echarri and AC Bonifacio

Kyle Echarri, Jasmine Henry and AC Bonifacio Source: SBS Filipino/AViolata

Published 10 March 2018 at 1:03pm, updated 13 March 2018 at 5:11pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

What do these three young talents have in common aside from being born outside of the Philippines? All three - Kyle Echarri, AC Bonifacio and Jasmine Henry - are making names of their own in the music industry and venturing into acting and other careers too.

Sydney has witnessed how young Filipina Australian Jasmine Henry blossomed from being a sweet and young emerging singer to several local concerts to currently having launched her own clothing designs and  would soon be embarking on a new career journey in the Philippines.

While, after having been invited to perform twice on The Ellen de Generes  Show when she was in a dancing duo, first-ever grand champion of Philippine television's Dance Kids, Filipino-Canadian Youtube sensation AC Bonifacio is concentrating more in her solo music career nowadays.

And Season Two The Voice Kids Philippines' Top 6 Kyle Echarri is looking into releasing his new album soon and has several shows on television and some other projects.



