Kyle Echarri, AC Bonifacio and Jasmine Henry in their unstoppable journeys

Sydney has witnessed how young Filipina Australian Jasmine Henry blossomed from being a sweet and young emerging singer to several local concerts to currently having launched her own clothing designs and would soon be embarking on a new career journey in the Philippines.





While, after having been invited to perform twice on The Ellen de Generes Show when she was in a dancing duo, first-ever grand champion of Philippine television's Dance Kids, Filipino-Canadian Youtube sensation AC Bonifacio is concentrating more in her solo music career nowadays.





And Season Two The Voice Kids Philippines' Top 6 Kyle Echarri is looking into releasing his new album soon and has several shows on television and some other projects.









