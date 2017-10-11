SBS Filipino

Labor attacks proposed citizenship laws at FECCA conference

Image: The Opposition’s Tony Burke

Published 11 October 2017 at 3:58pm, updated 11 October 2017 at 4:03pm
By Tara Cosoleto
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
The Federal Opposition has used the annual conference of the Federation of Ethnic Communities' Councils of Australia (FECCA) to attack the Government's proposed citizenship laws. With the conference looking into the possible changes, the Opposition has termed them detrimental to Australia's multicultural society.

