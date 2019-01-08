SBS Filipino

Labor calls to lift entry standards for teaching degrees

Opposition Deputy leader Tanya Plibersek at a doorstop in Sydney Source: AAP

Published 8 January 2019 at 2:12pm, updated 8 January 2019 at 4:06pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Federal Labor has urged universities to toughen their admission standards for teaching degrees. It comes amid concern the scores needed for entry into courses have dropped.

