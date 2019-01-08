Labor calls to lift entry standards for teaching degrees

Opposition Deputy leader Tanya Plibersek at a doorstop in Sydney Source: AAP
Published 8 January 2019 at 2:12pm, updated 8 January 2019 at 4:06pm
By Sonja Heydeman
Presented by Christie Rivera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Federal Labor has urged universities to toughen their admission standards for teaching degrees. It comes amid concern the scores needed for entry into courses have dropped.
Available in other languages
