SBS Filipino

Labor, Coalition, Greens seek to carve up key Qld seats

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_492018.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 May 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:54pm
By Omar Dabbagh, Stefan Armbruster
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Queensland is regarded as a key battleground for the 2016 federal election with five marginal Coalition seats that Labor needs to win if it hopes to take office. Image: Queensland LNP candidate Trevor Evans.(AAP)

Published 10 May 2016 at 12:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:54pm
By Omar Dabbagh, Stefan Armbruster
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January