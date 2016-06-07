SBS Filipino

Labor defends child care policy against coalition campaign attack

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull poses with a group of young netball players in Melbourne

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull poses with a group of young netball players in Melbourne

Published 7 June 2016 at 11:36am, updated 7 June 2016 at 2:47pm
By Biwa Kwan
Available in other languages

The federal government has warned against voting for micro-parties or independents, as a new voter opinion poll shows support for alternatives to the coalition, Labor and the Greens at an all-time high. Image: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull poses with a group of young netball players in Melbourne (AAP)

As this report, it comes as the row over child care policy continues, on day 29 of the election campaign.

