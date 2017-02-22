Labor, Greens oppose government coal subsidy proposal

Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg announced the government may instruct the Clean Energy Finance Corporation to invest in so-called 'clean coal' power plants.
Published 23 February 2017 at 9:56am
By James Elton-Pym
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A federal government proposal to pay for coal-fired power stations with public money from a clean energy fund has sparked further debate over the future of Australia's electricity supply. Image: Federal Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg. (AAP)
Published 23 February 2017 at 9:56am
By James Elton-Pym
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share