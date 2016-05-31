Labor pledges $500M for Great Barrier Reef if elected

Day 22 of the federal election campaign saw the opposition leader return to Queensland, while the Prime Minister made a second visit to western Sydney with promises of more funding for an initiative linking schools with private business.
Labor has pledged half-a-billion dollars to protect the Great Barrier Reef from threats, including climate change, if its elected to government. Image: A stretch of bleached coral in the Great Barrier Reef. (AAP)
