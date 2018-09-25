Labor pledges to make companies reveal gender pay gaps

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Labor pledges to make companies reveal gender pay gapsPlay05:11SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Source: AAPGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (9.5MB)Published 25 September 2018 at 10:06am, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:26pmBy Evan Young, Joy JoshiPresented by Cybelle DionesSource: SBSAvailable in other languages Federal Labor says it will make companies reveal publicly how much they pay women compared to men if Labor is elected to government. Image: Deputy Opposition Leader Tanya Plibersek (AAP)Published 25 September 2018 at 10:06am, updated 15 August 2022 at 5:26pmBy Evan Young, Joy JoshiPresented by Cybelle DionesSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesLabor says the gender pay gap is too high and women working full-time still get paid almost 15 per cent less than men working the same hours.Workplace-rights advocates have welcomed the pledgeShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 JanuaryWhy weaving is not just women's workDr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literatureFilipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom