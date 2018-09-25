SBS Filipino

Labor pledges to make companies reveal gender pay gaps

Deputy opposition leader Tanya Plibersek

Published 25 September 2018 at 10:06am
By Evan Young, Joy Joshi
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Federal Labor says it will make companies reveal publicly how much they pay women compared to men if Labor is elected to government. Image: Deputy Opposition Leader Tanya Plibersek (AAP)

Labor says the gender pay gap is too high and women working full-time still get paid almost 15 per cent less than men working the same hours.

Workplace-rights advocates have welcomed the pledge

