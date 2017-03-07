SBS Filipino

Labor refers Tudge to AFP over Centrelink privacy scandal

Published 7 March 2017 at 12:46pm
By Kirsty Johansen
Source: SBS
Labor has referred the Human Services Minister to the federal police to investigate the release of welfare recipient's personal information. Image: Alan Tudge (AAP)

Opposition MP Linda Burney has asked police to look into whether Alan Tudge acted illegally in releasing an individual's personal Centrelink details to the media without consent.

 

 

 





