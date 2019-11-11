SBS Filipino

Labor seeks answers over its election loss

A copy of the Review of Labor's 2019 Federal Election Campaign Review

Published 11 November 2019 at 1:32pm, updated 11 November 2019 at 1:37pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Bill Shorten's unpopularity as a leader and a cluttered policy agenda are some of reasons behind Labor's federal election loss, according to a review by the party.

