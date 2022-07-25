Labor's newest members of parliament excited to champion diversity

Highlights
- Senator Jana Stewart, an Indigenous Australian of the Muthi Muthi and Wamba-Wamba peoples, and Senator Fatima Payman, who is an Afghan-born Muslim are two new members of the 47th Parliament.
- For the first time, there are 10 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander politicians in the federal parliament.
- The Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Andrew Giles, says people from multicultural and refugee backgrounds have told him they're excited to see people who look like them in the new parliament.
Ilang bagong miyembro ng parliyamento, itataguyod ang multiculturalism at diversity
SBS Filipino
25/07/202205:27
