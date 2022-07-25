SBS Filipino

Labor's newest members of parliament excited to champion diversity

SBS Filipino

Jerome Laxale, Doctor Michelle Ananda-Rajah, Fatima Payman, Jana Stewart and Sally Sitou (from left to right) are among 20 new Labor caucus members

Jerome Laxale, Doctor Michelle Ananda-Rajah, Fatima Payman, Jana Stewart and Sally Sitou (from left to right) are among 20 new Labor caucus members (SBS) Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 July 2022 at 12:05pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:11pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib, Pablo Vinales
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS

The 47th federal parliament regarded as the most diverse in Australia's history will open on the 26th of July.

Published 25 July 2022 at 12:05pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:11pm
By Essam Al-Ghalib, Pablo Vinales
Presented by TJ Correa
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • Senator Jana Stewart, an Indigenous Australian of the Muthi Muthi and Wamba-Wamba peoples, and Senator Fatima Payman, who is an Afghan-born Muslim are two new members of the 47th Parliament.
  • For the first time, there are 10 Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander politicians in the federal parliament.
  • The Minister for Multicultural Affairs, Andrew Giles, says people from multicultural and refugee backgrounds have told him they're excited to see people who look like them in the new parliament.
Listen to the audio:

LISTEN TO
Ilang bagong miyembro ng parliyamento, itataguyod ang multiculturalism at diversity image

Ilang bagong miyembro ng parliyamento, itataguyod ang multiculturalism at diversity

SBS Filipino

25/07/202205:27


Read more

Australia's becoming more diverse: Census 2021

Advertisement


READ MORE

Diverse candidates changing the face of Parliament



Share

Latest podcast episodes

WORKPLACE MENTAL INJURY.jpg

What can be considered a workplace psychological injury and can you claim compensation?

pexels-fauxels-3184306.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 27 October

Visa Application

Federal Budget 2022: What’s in it for migration and visa?

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt