Landmark High Court ruling prevents deportation of Indigenous Australians

Indigenous people

Lawyer Claire Gibbs outside the High Court in Canberra Source: AAP

Published 13 February 2020 at 11:30am, updated 13 February 2020 at 11:33am
By Sunil Awasthi
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
In a four votes to three judgement, the full bench of the nation's highest court has ruled that Indigenous people cannot be deported under the Australian constitution, even if they are technically foreigners. It's a significant day in Australian law and in Indigenous affairs.

