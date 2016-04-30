Lawrence Sumulong's Burying the Lead: Portraits of families reunited in the ruins of Haiyan-hit prison

Details of family portraits are included in the series "Burying the Lead" is which is on exhibition in Sydney as part of the Head On Photo Festival in the Central Park, Chippendale.





Sumulong was also shortlisted for the Professional Conceptual category of the world's biggest photography competition, the Sony World Photography Awards. The series "Trapo" - which attempts express the face of the invisible scourge of corruption and impunity in Philippine politics and society, will be shown in London as part of the 2016 Sony World Photography Awards exhibition, and be published in the 2016 edition of the Sony World Photography Awards book.





