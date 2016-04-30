SBS Filipino

Lawrence Sumulong's Burying the Lead: Portraits of families reunited in the ruins of Haiyan-hit prison

SBS Filipino

One of the family portrait from the series "Burying the Lead" on exhibition in Sydney's Head On Photo Festival

One of the family portrait from the series "Burying the Lead" on exhibition in Sydney's Head On Photo Festival Source: Lawrence Sumulong

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 30 April 2016 at 1:26pm, updated 30 April 2016 at 2:16pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Filipino American photographer Lawrence Sumulong took portraits of families reunited with their incarcerated spouses or relatives in a prison ravaged by typhoon Haiyan. These images display how Filipino families get strength from each other in times of disaster. Image: One of the family portraits from the series "Burying the Lead" on exhibition in Sydney's Head On Photo Festival (Lawrence Sumulong)

Published 30 April 2016 at 1:26pm, updated 30 April 2016 at 2:16pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Details of family portraits are included in the series "Burying the Lead" is which is on exhibition in Sydney as part of the Head On Photo Festival in the Central Park, Chippendale.

Sumulong was also shortlisted for the Professional Conceptual category of the world's biggest photography competition, the Sony World Photography Awards. The series "Trapo" - which attempts express the face of the invisible scourge of corruption and impunity in Philippine politics and society, will be shown in London as part of the 2016 Sony World Photography Awards exhibition, and be published in the 2016 edition of the Sony World Photography Awards book.

Trapo
'Trapo' a series shortlisted for the Professional Conceptual category of 2016 Sony World Photography Awards (Lawrence Sumulong) Source: Lawrence Sumulong


"Trapo" by Lawrence Sumulong

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January