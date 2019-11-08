Lea Salonga on mentoring aspiring artists

“For me, it’s important that the experience is something that they’ll remember in a positive way-an experience that they will remember for the rest of their lives.”





As a coach or mentor to young aspiring artists, Lea shares she takes her mentoring seriously. She hopes to instill in her mentees a professional work ethic.





“Malaki yung tungkulin ko bilang coach, isang mentor na ang gusto ko lang iparating sa kanilang lahat na kailangang maging isang propesyonal. Hindi ito isang laro. Hindi ito pampalipas-oras lang.”





“Kailangan ito yung magbibigay sayo ng fulfillment, ng saya na parang buong-buo na yung puso mo dahil nakatungtong ka sa entablado at kumakanta at nagpapasaya ng mga tao. Kaya kailangan itong pahalagahan.”











Teaching good vocal habits





While she teaches the kids basic voice skills during her one-on-one mentoring sessions, she makes sure they will also learn about the love of the craft and creating art. Apart from that, she tells her mentees that they need to be aware of how their pitch sounds.





“You should learn to sing in-tune because the audience will hear you too.”





Lea returns to Australia





On returning to Australia, Lea says “I am so thrilled to be returning to Australia! After performing in Sydney and Melbourne in 2017, we are excited to add Brisbane to this visit and I can’t wait to see all my Australian fans and share a night of some of my favourite music with them.”



