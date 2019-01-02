SBS Filipino

Leaders lay out their hopes for 2019

China's president Xi Jinping

Published 2 January 2019 at 11:03am, updated 2 January 2019 at 11:34am
By Evan Young
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS


A number of high-profile world leaders have delivered their annual New Year messages as the world ushers in 2019. Leaders from China, Germany, France and more have reflected on the year gone by, and what they hope to achieve in the 12 months to come.

