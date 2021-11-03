SBS Filipino

Leaders leave Glasgow while experts remain to reach accord on climate action

A new initiative will see India, the UK and Australia fund projects which help Pacific nations climate-proof their infrastructure. Source: Getty Images

Published 3 November 2021 at 2:59pm
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Maridel Martinez
World leaders have left the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, leaving behind their teams of experts and negotiators to reach a new accord to help curb global warming.

Highlights
  • The summit’s host, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, says he’s cautiously optimistic of success.
  • More than 100 countries have pledged to cut methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.
  • A separate pact sees 110 countries commit to ending deforestation, underpinned by almost $20 billion in private and public funding.
The leaders are leaving Glasgow - they only attend two days of the two-week United Nations Climate Change summit, leaving the technical work to negotiators.

 

A child born in 2020 faces up to 24 times more natural disasters than their grandparents did



