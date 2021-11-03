Leaders leave Glasgow while experts remain to reach accord on climate action

Highlights The summit’s host, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, says he’s cautiously optimistic of success.

More than 100 countries have pledged to cut methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.

A separate pact sees 110 countries commit to ending deforestation, underpinned by almost $20 billion in private and public funding.

The leaders are leaving Glasgow - they only attend two days of the two-week United Nations Climate Change summit, leaving the technical work to negotiators.











