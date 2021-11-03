Leaders leave Glasgow while experts remain to reach accord on climate action

Highlights
- The summit’s host, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, says he’s cautiously optimistic of success.
- More than 100 countries have pledged to cut methane emissions by 30 per cent by 2030.
- A separate pact sees 110 countries commit to ending deforestation, underpinned by almost $20 billion in private and public funding.
The leaders are leaving Glasgow - they only attend two days of the two-week United Nations Climate Change summit, leaving the technical work to negotiators.
Advertisement
ALSO READ / LISTEN TO
Listen to 10am-11am daily
Follow us on for more stories