Leading sports doctor runs clinic for asylum seekers and refugees

Published 11 September 2019 at 5:13pm, updated 12 September 2019 at 9:05am
By Laurie Lawira
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Very few asylum seekers and refugees can say they are being treated by one of Australia’s leading sports doctors. But Dr John Best is using his extensive experience to empower some of Australia’s marginalised.

