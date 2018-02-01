Leaked document shows Morrison worked to delay visas

A leaked briefing from the Department of Immigration and Border Protection shows former immigration minister Scott Morrison backed delaying the visa process for hundreds of people.
Federal treasurer Scott Morrison during a media conference on corporate tax at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices in Sydney, archive Source: AAP
Published 1 February 2018 at 4:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:12am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks, Marija Zivic
Presented by Christie RIvera
Source: SBS
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is defending his Government's stand on border protection after secret documents revealed how it tried to block asylum seekers from getting permanent visas. Image: Treasurer Scott Morrison, formerly immigration minister (AAP)
