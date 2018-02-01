SBS Filipino

Leaked document shows Morrison worked to delay visas

SBS Filipino

Federal treasurer Scott Morrison

Federal treasurer Scott Morrison during a media conference on corporate tax at the Commonwealth Parliamentary Offices in Sydney, archive Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 February 2018 at 4:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:12am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks, Marija Zivic
Presented by Christie RIvera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is defending his Government's stand on border protection after secret documents revealed how it tried to block asylum seekers from getting permanent visas. Image: Treasurer Scott Morrison, formerly immigration minister (AAP)

Published 1 February 2018 at 4:26pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:12am
By Samantha Beniac-Brooks, Marija Zivic
Presented by Christie RIvera
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A leaked briefing from the Department of Immigration and Border Protection shows former immigration minister Scott Morrison backed delaying the visa process for hundreds of people.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul