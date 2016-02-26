SBS Filipino

Leaked Records at Odds with Claims Baby Asha Deliberately Harmed

Published 27 February 2016 at 8:21am
By Alyshia Gates
Source: SBS
Baby Asha supporters have released hospital records stating the baby accidentally poured a bowl of hot water over herself. Image: Protest outside Brisbane's Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in support of one-year-old baby Asha (AAP)

It follows suggestions her mother may have deliberately hurt the child to get to Australia.

 

The Immigration Minister faces huge pressure to let the family permanently stay here, but he hasn't yet commented in Parliament last Tuesday

 





