KEY POINTS
- Little Filos playgroup founded by Maria Luz Loyola aims to teach the language to young children through different forms of art.
- Learning the native language is a bridge to one’s identity.
- Ms Loyola shares parents can support their children’s bilingual development through play.
'Usapang Parental' is SBS Filipino's segment on parenting. It features the stories of migrant families, parenting issues, raising kids, and parenting tips and advice from experts.
Learning the Filipino language through songs, stories and play
10/08/202309:30