Learning the Filipino language through songs, stories and play

little filos.jpg

Little Filos playgroup founded by Maria Luz Loyola aims to teach the language to young children through different forms of art.

Drawing from her personal experience, a mother from Brisbane helps kids learn the Filipino language through songs, stories, arts, and play.

KEY POINTS
  • Little Filos playgroup founded by Maria Luz Loyola aims to teach the language to young children through different forms of art.
  • Learning the native language is a bridge to one’s identity.
  • Ms Loyola shares parents can support their children’s bilingual development through play.
'Usapang Parental' is SBS Filipino's segment on parenting. It features the stories of migrant families, parenting issues, raising kids, and parenting tips and advice from experts.
UP: Little Filos playgroup image

SBS Filipino

10/08/202309:30
