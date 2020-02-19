Lechon Diva's stuffed lechon is coming to Sydney and Melbourne

"For Filipino food to make it to the world stage, it has to continue to evolve."





Filipino cuisine is constantly growing and changing. Even the much-anticipated main course of most Filipino celebrations has undergone several transformations since the Spanish era. There's the traditional Luzon Lechon and the aromatic Cebu Lechon with generous stuffing of herbs and spices.





But Pepita's Kitchen of Dedet Dela Fuente, dubbed as the Lechon Diva, took lechon into a different level. Her first shot of Lechon with Binagoongan Rice Stuffing was a hit in 2010. She now has 21 uniquely delicious stuffings in her menu. Every version is deem to satisfy the choosiest tastes buds.





This March, Dedet is bringing her popular stuffed lechon to Sydney and Melbourne for a Pinoy-inspired degustacion feast.





On 23-25 March , Philippines' lechon diva and Sydney Cebu Lechon are coming together for a Filipino Feast Extravaganza offering an 8-course meal. The menu includes Filipino favourites such as Chicharon with atchara, Cebu's version of spring roll Ngohiong, shrimp gulong gulong, black garlic and Cebuano chorizo fried rice, crispy fried pork belly, calamansi sorbet, kare-kareng kasoy, lechon de leche with truffle rice, and super suman.





On March 29 , Melburnians will get a taste of the stuffed lechon at a street food event that will be showcased at this year's Melbourne Food and Wine Festival. The event will be hosted by The Entree.Pinays.





Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily