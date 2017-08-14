Lee family the newest Australians after last-minute intervention

site_197_Filipino_732077.JPG

Published 14 August 2017 at 1:16pm
By Gareth Boreham
Source: SBS
They'd been ordered out of the country and had already purchased one-way plane tickets back to South Korea. Image: The Lee family can stay (SBS)

The Lee family's long fight to stay in Australia looked lost.

 

But as this report shows, their prayers for a miracle have been answered thanks to an eleventh-hour intervention from political and religious leaders.

 





