Legal centres breathe sigh of relief after funding cuts dropped

Image: George Brandis addressing the media (AAP)
Published 26 April 2017 at 4:36pm, updated 26 April 2017 at 5:05pm
By James Elton-Pym
Presented by Maridel Martinez
SBS

Community legal centres that provide free advice to disadvantaged Australians are welcoming the Turnbull Government's decision to reverse major cuts in funding. The centres were bracing for a $35 million cut due to take effect for the sector at the end of June, which would have forced centres to drop both staff and clients.
