Legoclave: A community built during lockdown

Sundays from 5pm to around 7pm is spent building Legos. Source: Legoclave / E Cabalquinto

Published 28 August 2020 at 6:04pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS

While Melbourne was in lockdown due to the COVID-19 Pandemic a new community was built

Highlights
  • He rediscovered his passion for Lego while attending a conference overseas
  • Building his Lego communities allowed him to relax
  • His 'Legoclave' introduced him to new friends
Academic and Digital Technologies expert Earvin Charles Cabalquinto, PhD wanted to take a break from  the screen and gadgets


'I spend Sundays building Lego, I take photos and share them throughout the week, it allows me to recharge, destress' says Earvin Cabalquinto on his passion for Lego

