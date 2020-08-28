Legoclave: A community built during lockdown

Highlights
- He rediscovered his passion for Lego while attending a conference overseas
- Building his Lego communities allowed him to relax
- His 'Legoclave' introduced him to new friends
Academic and Digital Technologies expert Earvin Charles Cabalquinto, PhD wanted to take a break from the screen and gadgets
'I spend Sundays building Lego, I take photos and share them throughout the week, it allows me to recharge, destress' says Earvin Cabalquinto on his passion for Lego
ALSO READ / LISTEN TO
Listen to 10am-11am daily
Follow us on for more stories