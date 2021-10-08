SBS Filipino

Leni and Kiko team up for May 2022 presidential race in the Philippines

SBS Filipino

Philippines, Filipino News, may 2022 elections, LabanLeni, COVID-19, Duterte word ward Senate, Pharmally

Apart from Robredo, Bong Bong Marcos, Senator P Lacson have also filed their COC this week for the country's top post in the coming May 2022 elections. Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 October 2021 at 3:19pm, updated 8 October 2021 at 4:58pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS

The Commission on Elections has received a total of 57 Certificate of Candidacies (COC) for the presidency since October 1.

Published 8 October 2021 at 3:19pm, updated 8 October 2021 at 4:58pm
By Shirley Escalante
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • 8 October is the last day for filing COCs at the Commission on Elections
  • The Department of Health says there has been a decrease in the rate of COVID-19 cases in the country
  • DOH says while COVID-19 related hospital admissions have declined, high hospital utilization rate continues
Incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo will run as an independent despite being a member of the Liberal Party. Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan will be Robredo's vice presidential running mate. 

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Advertisement

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?