Leni and Kiko team up for May 2022 presidential race in the Philippines

Highlights 8 October is the last day for filing COCs at the Commission on Elections

The Department of Health says there has been a decrease in the rate of COVID-19 cases in the country

DOH says while COVID-19 related hospital admissions have declined, high hospital utilization rate continues

Incumbent Vice President Leni Robredo will run as an independent despite being a member of the Liberal Party. Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan will be Robredo's vice presidential running mate.





