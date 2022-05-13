Leni supporters in Australia hold protest rally while BBM supporters mount victory party

Highlights Last Wednesday (11 May), supporters of Vice President Leni Robredo staged a protest and prayer rally at the Federation Square in Melbourne.

The camp of supporters of Presumptive President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr from different Australian states is gearing up for victory parties and gatherings.

More than 300,000 people, not to mention thousands of international students and temporary workers are in Australia

Looking through the old photo album brings back both happy, and painful memories for Carlos Ocampo.





From his Melbourne home, he recalls the terror of being a political activist in the Philippines under Ferdinand Marcos's dictatorship.











Rado Gatchalian, who helped observe the postal vote count at the Sydney consulate, is convinced times have changed.





Rado Gatchalian has been a staunch supporter of Pres. Duterte and now Presumptive Pres. Marcos Jr. Source: SBS News





He says expats here should listen to the wishes of the Filipino people.





“I do not deny the wrongdoings of Marcos senior but do not forget there are millions saying Marcos was one of the best presidents. If we will ignore these people, it's unfair.





I know it's quite a bit complicated for some people because they think Bongbong Marcos was the son of a dictator, but this is my contention, the sins of the father cannot be passed on to the son."





Post-election

Organisers of protest and prayer rally Carlos Ocampo with Sister Patricia Fox, Melba Marginson and Rico Dizon at Federation Square Melbourne (11 May 2022) Source: Kakampink Victoria





In Melbourne, VP Leni Robredo's supporters held a protest rally and prayer vigil at Fed Square to express their disappointment at the results of the election.





Supporters of Presumptive President Bongbong Marcos in Melbourne gathered three times before the election and gearing up for victory party. Source: Liz Quimora





Meanwhile, the camp of Uniteam from different parts of Australia has been organising victory parties and gatherings to celebrate the anticipated win.





