Lesser-known Australian road rules you may be breaking

Highlights Steve Pizzati says NSW has the most unusual road rules. He points out one such rule which can earn you a fine if your car splashes mud on someone at a bus stop.

RACV’s Peter Kartsidimas points out that you could be fined for deliberately driving too slow on the road with a high-speed limit across the country. He also warns about common misconception regarding bike riders on the road.

As a Race driver for Porsche Australia, Mr Steve Pizzati spends a lot of time abroad, where he got familiar with international driving cultures. He urges drivers who got their licence overseas to consider that driver training and education programs in Australia are much less rigorous than, for example, in Europe.

Former Top Gear Australia presenter and advanced driving instructor, Steve Pizzati says that New South Wales is the state with the most unusual road rules in Australia. And while some of them make sense, like not being allowed to negligently or wilfully interrupt a funeral procession or interfere and startle horses on the road, Mr Pizzati says it’s difficult to see any rationale behind some others.





“It’s actually specific to mud and specific to a bus stop, so if it’s water at a bus stop no problems, or if it’s mud but it’s not a bus stop that’s ok. But it’s specifically, it’s really weird, specifically mud at a bus stop is illegal and I think you would be pretty hard done by, if you got that fine."





“Please be aware that the driver’s system in Australia is rather poor; the testing procedure is very, very simple; practical side is very, very basic. So, yeah, be a little bit careful because the average Aussie doesn’t get a huge amount of training unfortunately to get their licence so yeah, drive defensively I would say.”





To find out road rules of each Australian state and territory, visit the National Transport Commission website .









