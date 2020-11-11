Lessons from Victoria lockdown: ‘Life is beyond our control’

Life is beyond our control

"I learned a lot of things during the lockdown. First is that we have no control over the things we hold. What we have right now can be taken away from us."





Father, husband and talent Bryan Yap admits that the lockdown period in Melbourne taught him that life is beyond his control.





Mr Yap says he lost most of his work since a strict lockdown was imposed in Victoria.





"Like all the other industries, the entertainment industry is one of the heavily affected. It's been a struggle and I have lost many projects."





Mr Yap adds he was trying to get used to staying home after they've been told that projects will resume next year.





"Staying at home was a bit of a struggle because most of my work are done outside. The 5k bubble was a challenge too because your moves are limited."





Bryan Yap is also a children's show presenter Source: Bryan Yap





Saving for a rainy day

Mr Yap also shares that the lockdown taught him the importance of having a cash buffer/ savings.





"Saving money is important especially in these unprecedented times. You are not preparing for anything but it pays to have money set aside."





Looking out for each other

He also highlights that the lockdown taught him the importance of mental health.





He says that during the lockdown period, he had friends who suffered depression because all of a sudden, things were taken away from them.





"I have friends who suffered mental depression. I learned to be strong for them. Every now and then I look out for them. I let them vent out. It's important to have someone you trust when it comes to your mental health. By simply listening to their frustration helps them get through it."





Blessings during lockdown

Mr Yap shares the lockdown may have been hard but it comes with some blessings too- a job, new house and a baby on the way.





"The lockdown is a blessing in disguise because I found a casual job in a big telecommunications company. I became a case manager for 3 to 6 months working from home. We also bought a house because we’re thinking about the future of our second child so we decided to buy a house while the interest rates are low."





The Yap family had a simple lockdown celebration for his wife's Birthday Source: Bryan Yap





The future is uncertain

While the future is uncertain at these times due to the impacts of the pandemic, Mr Yap reveals he is hopeful that things will get better.





"I have been out of work for three weeks now. I am hopeful. Now that restrictions have been lifted, there is light.I hope so. I know that people are doing their fair share of being disciplined and responsible. Everyone’s doing their part to prolong safety until we can get a vaccine."





