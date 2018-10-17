SBS Filipino

Let's talk about how to become a healthier you

SBS Filipino

Intermittent Fasting

Choose to eat health when breaking your fast Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 October 2018 at 5:18pm, updated 18 October 2018 at 11:25am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Did you know that overall, Australians spend around $13 billion on healthy eating and around 2.3 million are constantly on a diet? Despite these efforts, cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death among Australians. We ask Dr Julie Sladden how we can truly achieve a healthier life.

Published 17 October 2018 at 5:18pm, updated 18 October 2018 at 11:25am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
14-20 October is
National Nutrition Week


 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom