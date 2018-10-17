Let's talk about how to become a healthier you

14-20 October is
Choose to eat health when breaking your fast Source: Getty Images
Published 17 October 2018 at 5:18pm, updated 18 October 2018 at 11:25am
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Did you know that overall, Australians spend around $13 billion on healthy eating and around 2.3 million are constantly on a diet? Despite these efforts, cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death among Australians. We ask Dr Julie Sladden how we can truly achieve a healthier life.
