Let's talk about Project: Kultura

site_197_Filipino_690033.JPG

Published 26 May 2017 at 2:51pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
A group of Filipino-Australians want to start a conversation. Do you have something to share? Would you like to know more about your Filipino identity? Let's start the conversation. Where do we start? Let us begin with life as Filipinos in Australia as a way of introducing or re-introducing Filipino identity to Filipino-Australians. Filipino Australian Alfred Nicdao tells us more Image: Alfred NIcdao at the SBS Studio, Federation Square, Melbourne (SBS Filipino)

