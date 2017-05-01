SBS Filipino

Life after professional rugby league

Published 1 May 2017 at 1:41pm, updated 11 May 2017 at 7:40pm
By Marc Leabres
Professional Filipino-Australian rugby player Matt Srama retired last year from the National Rugby League at the young age of 26. He only played for one team, Gold Coast Titans which named him its Rookie of the Year in 2011. Image: Matt Srama being interviewed on Skype by SBS Filipino Talking Sport's Marc Leabres

Srama recalls his memorable moments playing for the Titans and the Philippine Tamaraws.



