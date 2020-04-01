SBS Filipino

Life in the frontline: Cleaner in Tasmania

SBS Filipino

International students working in cleaning

International students working in cleaning Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 April 2020 at 4:52pm, updated 3 April 2020 at 3:25pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Cleaning services is one of the most important services during COVID-19 pandemic. Filipina Australian Jyosh Polea-Vizcarra, a franchise manager of a cleaning service company based in Tasmania shares their experiences in this time of uncertainty. Listen in

Published 1 April 2020 at 4:52pm, updated 3 April 2020 at 3:25pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 7 January

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom