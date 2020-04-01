Life in the frontline: Cleaner in Tasmania

International students working in cleaning Source: Getty Images
Published 1 April 2020 at 4:52pm, updated 3 April 2020 at 3:25pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Cleaning services is one of the most important services during COVID-19 pandemic. Filipina Australian Jyosh Polea-Vizcarra, a franchise manager of a cleaning service company based in Tasmania shares their experiences in this time of uncertainty. Listen in
