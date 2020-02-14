SBS Filipino

Life under quarantine

Diamond Princess at Yokohama Port, The cruise ship is still carrying nearly 3,500 passengers and crew members under under quarantine until at least Feb. 19.

Diamond Princess at Yokohama Port The cruise ship is still carrying nearly 3,500 passengers and crew members under under quarantine until at least Feb. 19.

Published 14 February 2020 at 10:56pm, updated 17 February 2020 at 4:55pm
By Cristina Lazo
Available in other languages

It has been days since the Diamond Princess cruise ship was placed under quarantine. The ship, currently in Yokohama, Japan has more than three thousand passengers and crew. We speak to one of the Filipino-Australian passengers about her life under close guard.

