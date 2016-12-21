SBS Filipino

Lightning Ridge's high-voltage resident inspires others

SBS Filipino

Ivanna Hewitt hosts her regular home yoga class

Ivanna Hewitt hosts her regular home yoga class Source: SBS

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 December 2016 at 3:21pm, updated 21 December 2016 at 3:23pm
By Manny Tsigas
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The New South Wales town of Lightning Ridge is best known for its opal mines, which locals say emit a charge that has attracted people from all over the world. Image: Ivanna Hewitt hosts her regular home yoga class (SBS)

Published 21 December 2016 at 3:21pm, updated 21 December 2016 at 3:23pm
By Manny Tsigas
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
That is certainly the case with one of the town's oldest residents, who has been inspiring others with her own boundless energy.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January