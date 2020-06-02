Like father, like daughter: Former Freestyle band bassist on supporting his daughter’s musical journey

“We’re very proud of her and we are always surprised by the talents that she can dish out."





Former Freestyle band bassist Carlo Tapia shares how extremely proud he is for his daughter’s accomplishment, motivation and taste when it comes to music.











Former Freestyle band bassist Carlo Tapia supports his daughter's musical journey

16-year-old Sabine Tapia has been singing and writing songs for more than 3 years now and plays various musical instruments ranging from bass, guitar, keyboard and double bass

Sabine Tapia's latest song 'Far away' is in triple j unearthed top 10 indie charts

Like father, like daughter





The original bassist player of the popular pop and R&B band Freestyle has been living in Sydney for fourteen years now and still pursues his passion for music as a full-time musician.





His 16-year-old daughter, Sabine Tapia has been singing and writing songs for more than three years now and can play multiple instruments like bass, guitar, keyboard and double bass.





She is also a member of the Sydney Youth Orchestra playing double bass and loves to play classical music too.





Musical inspiration





Ms Sabine Tapia shares that her talent in playing the guitar was self-motivated at the age of nine although she was greatly influenced by her parent’s musical taste.





“My dad had an influence because that’s where I got my taste from. The music my parents listen to comes down to me and I listen to it and I get inspiration from it in my own way. But I don’t think my dad taught me to play the guitar in the beginning, it was self-motivated and self-taught for a nine-year-old and then when I started picking up bass then I asked him for more help.”





Ms Sabine Tapia’s latest single ‘Far away’ is in triple j unearthed’s top 10 indie charts.





She is looking forward to releasing more songs, getting back to recording and finishing school.





Sabine can sing, write songs and play multiple instruments like bass, guitar, keyboard and double bass. Source: Sabine Tapia's IG





Encouraging his kid to dream big

Mr Carlo Tapia says he has jamming sessions with his daughter at home and when it comes to keeping her motivated, he does not need to do much because Sabine just loves music naturally.





“We’re very proud that her taste in music is very broad from classical to rock, funk, jazz. She pretty much likes music in any form.”





He adds that by supporting Sabine with her dreams, he is affirming her abilities.





“I guess it’s very important to support her with what she likes to do. I guess it’s just the sacrifices that we do for our kids whatever it may be. We just try to lend a hand whether it be driving her to the orchestra practice, financing her recording, or driving her to the Blue Mountains for her double bass lessons.”











