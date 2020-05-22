SBS Filipino

Filipino singer-songwriter pens a song about the pandemic to spread hope in dark times

SBS Filipino

Singer and songwriter Mike Valdivia writes a song about the COVID-19 pandemic.

Singer and songwriter Mike Valdivia writes a song about the COVID-19 pandemic. Source: Mike Valdivia

Published 22 May 2020 at 4:39pm, updated 22 May 2020 at 4:44pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

In the midst of COVID-19, Filipino musician Mike Valdivia writes a song about the current pandemic to spread hope and uplift hearts.

Melbourne-based singer and songwriter Mike Valdivia wrote the song ‘Kapag matapos na’ (When it’s over) while Australia was on lockdown.

He says that by writing the song, he is able to share light and hope.

“I want to share the song to those who are feeling sad and depressed. This is the only thing that I can do for others now."

HIGHLIGHTS:

 

  • Singer-songwriter writes a song to spread hope and uplift hearts during COVID-19 pandemic
  • The artist composed the song while Australia was on lockdown
  • The song talks about hope and unity
He says the song is an optimistic song that tells the current pandemic will soon be over and when it’s over, people can do the things they've always wanted to do and visit family and friends they’ve been longing to see.

The song which Mr Valdvia reveals has three versions, also encourages unity, and he believes that with unity, people can win against COVID-19.

“If we are united and if we help one another, we will win.”

 

LISTEN and READ

