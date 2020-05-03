Sydney musicians, locals in harmony to help struggling international students

Available in other languages

14 Sydney-based Filipino singers and musicians took turns in performing for their first-ever online concert dubbed as "Laban Kabayan" At Home Concert.





The online concert is in support of the "Feed-A-Student" program, an initiative aiming to provide food assistance for Filipino international students in Sydney.

















Highlights





Local musicians, community and student organisations unite to support the "Feed-a-Student" initiative to provide food pack assistance to students.

Another initiative, the "Adopt-A-Student" provides for free accommodation to Filipino international students struggling to pay their rent due to lost of jobs.

Thousands of international students, many on part-time or casual work, are facing financial hardship after the COVID-19 restrictions have been implemented and many businesses were forced to close.

The four-hour rare online concert hosted by MENM Productions featured Australia's The Voice Kids' Trinity Young, musical arranger/director Ronnie Dandan, The Voice Teens Philippines Sophie Dalisay and brother Jared Dalisay, singers Brian Anderson, Jojo Sebastian, Myla Jones with Ferdinand Adion, Gina Fernandez, Cris Guce, Ronald Navarro, Mike Jumawan & Ross Vinculado and New York-based Eric G.











So far, the "Feed-a-Student" program, spearheaded by the Association of Pinoy Students in Australia (APSA), has distributed more than 350 food packages to students in dire need across Sydney.





"Even if they have their sponsors and are required that they are financially capable to study in Australia, given the current circumstances due to the pandemic, everyone is affected," says APSA founder Vida Fernandez realising the need to extend help students. "Feed-A-Student" program aims to provide grocery packs to international students in need. Source: APSA





Along with APSA, several local businesses, local families and volunteers have jumped in to give aid to needy students.





Several local Filipino families have opened up their homes through the "Adopt-A-Student" program, to accommodate Filipino students in need of places to stay until the COVID-19 crisis is over.





In Australia, there are over 14,100 Filipino International students enrolled in the country in January 2020 according to Australian Department of Education, Skills and Employment.









