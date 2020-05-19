Virtual choir: Finding ways to sing together during COVID-19 pandemic

A group of friends who used to sing in the Musica Armonica Youth Ensemble at the National Shrine of Mary Help of Christians in Paranaque have reunited to sing during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Through the use of a smartphone app, they came up with an online chorale collaboration which they call the Choirantine Project.











HIGHLIGHTS:











A group of friends came up with an online chorale collaboration called the choirantine project

The choirantine project helped them take their minds off COVID-19

They started recording songs first week of April when Australia and Philippines were on lockdown with the help of a mobile app







The choirantine project Source: Ria Gamboa





From negative to positive energy

According to Ms Gamboa, they started recording songs first week of April when Australia and Philippines were both on lockdown.





They initially thought of recording one to two songs, but after two weeks they ended up recording more than 10 songs.





Miss Gamboa believes that their choir project have helped them take their minds off COVID-19.





"Doing this choirantine project has been a natural source of happy hormones. We’ve channeled the negative energies into a positive endeavour. It has taken our minds off the Covid-19, even for a while."









