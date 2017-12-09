SBS Filipino

Linguistic learning and brain fitness explored at language festival

Adelaide Language Festival

Still image from Languages Festival in Adelaide Source: SBS

Published 9 December 2017
By Rhiannon Elston
Why would you bother to learn a language with no native speakers... That you can't use to get around, or even have proper conversations? It's to do with brain fitness, and invented -- or engineered -- languages were among the most popular at the Adelaide Language Festival.

