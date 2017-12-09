Linguistic learning and brain fitness explored at language festival

Still image from Languages Festival in Adelaide Source: SBS
Published 9 December 2017 at 2:33pm, updated 9 December 2017 at 3:05pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Why would you bother to learn a language with no native speakers... That you can't use to get around, or even have proper conversations? It's to do with brain fitness, and invented -- or engineered -- languages were among the most popular at the Adelaide Language Festival.
Published 9 December 2017 at 2:33pm, updated 9 December 2017 at 3:05pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share