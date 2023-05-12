Little, Junior, and Teen Miss Earth 2023: Empowering younger generation to care for the planet

Little Miss earth 2023

Miss Little Earth Australia 2023 - Serena Antonia Peralta, Miss Junior Earth Australia 2023 - Ellie Marie Bojarski, and Miss Teen Earth Australia 2023 - Chantelle Marie Rowland

By raising environmental awareness, promoting sustainable living practices, and building self-confidence and self-esteem, Little, Junior, and Teen Miss Earth pageants are nurturing the next generation of environmental leaders.

Key Points
  • More than just a beauty pageant, the platform empowers young girls to become champions for the planet and to take positive action in their communities.
  • The contestants are encouraged to adopt eco-friendly habits such as reducing their carbon footprint, recycling, conserving water, and using renewable energy sources.
  • Winners of the pageant are given the opportunity to work with environmental organisations and promote environmental conservation in Australia.
Little Miss Earth image

Little, Junior, and Teen Miss Earth 2023: Empowering younger generation to care for the planet

12/05/202305:57
Filipino-owned mobile café uses eco-friendly cups and utensils to help the environment

Last chance to limit the damage: IPCC study shows climate emergency worse than earlier predictions

