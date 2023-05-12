Key Points
- More than just a beauty pageant, the platform empowers young girls to become champions for the planet and to take positive action in their communities.
- The contestants are encouraged to adopt eco-friendly habits such as reducing their carbon footprint, recycling, conserving water, and using renewable energy sources.
- Winners of the pageant are given the opportunity to work with environmental organisations and promote environmental conservation in Australia.
Little, Junior, and Teen Miss Earth 2023: Empowering younger generation to care for the planet
SBS Filipino
12/05/202305:57