Living a spiritual life

Cristina Joy LoveJoy

Spiritual intuitive energy healer empath life coach Cristina Joy LoveJoy

Published 25 February 2018 at 12:22pm, updated 25 February 2018 at 12:36pm
By Annalyn Violata
Although it is said that she grew up lacking of material wealth from a small village in Zamboanga del Norte, her life is full of spirituality which she used to surpass all the challenges in her life.

A hair and beauty parlor owner in Blacktown, New South Wales, Cristina Joy LoveJoy is also a so-called 'spiritual intuitive energy healer empath life coach'. Let's get to know how her life filled with spiritual faith started.

And we will get to know more about Cristina Joy LoveJoy as she will be joining our program every last Sunday of the month as she discusses her works relating to angels, life coaching, meditation, mindfulness and so much more.

Cristina Joy LoveJoy
Cristina Joy LoveJoy and her love of spiritual and guide books


