Living a spiritual life

A hair and beauty parlor owner in Blacktown, New South Wales, Cristina Joy LoveJoy is also a so-called 'spiritual intuitive energy healer empath life coach'. Let's get to know how her life filled with spiritual faith started.





And we will get to know more about Cristina Joy LoveJoy as she will be joining our program every last Sunday of the month as she discusses her works relating to angels, life coaching, meditation, mindfulness and so much more.



