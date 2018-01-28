Living and enriching the Filipino culture

SBS Filipino

Christina Danaee

Co-host Christina Danaee (right) with guest Glyssa Perez Source: SBS Filipino

Published 28 January 2018 at 1:59pm, updated 28 January 2018 at 8:05pm
By Annalyn Violata
”Showing great respect to the elders and the close family ties” are just few of the Filipino traits and culture that Christina Danaee would like to impart and pass on to her children. Despite having lived in Australia since she was four, Christina has embraced her being Filipino through music, food and beliefs. She shares her favourites to us as she co-hosted on today’s program.

